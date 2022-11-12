B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New $107,000 Investment in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of East Stone Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition Stock Down 26.9 %

Shares of ESSC stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 418,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,467. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

