B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New $652,000 Investment in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YOTA remained flat at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

