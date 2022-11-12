B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New $652,000 Investment in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.
Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:YOTA remained flat at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $9.93.
Yotta Acquisition Company Profile
