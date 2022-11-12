B. Riley Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

B. Riley Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 354,848 shares during the period. Sequans Communications accounts for approximately 0.5% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Sequans Communications worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 29.6% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 7.5% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth $334,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 368.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 2,833,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SQNS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 52,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. Sequans Communications S.A. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

