B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 29,123 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

B. Riley Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,123 shares during the quarter. Tile Shop makes up 0.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTSH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 678,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,759. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

