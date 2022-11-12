B. Riley Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $140.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Shares of CELH opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.94. Celsius has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

