B. Riley Trims American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Target Price to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

