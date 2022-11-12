Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €140.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($115.00) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($158.00) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Sixt Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €97.60 ($97.60) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sixt has a 1 year low of €79.90 ($79.90) and a 1 year high of €166.30 ($166.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

