BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $913.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($11.51) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($10.94) to GBX 960 ($11.05) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in BAE Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Stock Down 6.5 %

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. BAE Systems has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $41.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

