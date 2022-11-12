Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Down 53.0% in October

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,080,000 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the October 15th total of 40,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,138,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,269,024. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

