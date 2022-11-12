BakeryToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.64 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $9.64 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BakeryToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.49 or 0.00589325 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.02 or 0.30696991 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000357 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BakeryToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BakeryToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.