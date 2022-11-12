Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 457 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after buying an additional 98,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in KLA by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,359,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $380.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.16 and a 200-day moving average of $334.53. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.16.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

