Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 1,686 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,796,380.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $6,361,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,661,772.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $280,796,380.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,436 shares of company stock valued at $78,595,542. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 1.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $171.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.79.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

