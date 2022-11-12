Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 319 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $6,698,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $356.21 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.77.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.09.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,033 shares of company stock worth $8,127,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

