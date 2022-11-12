Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

