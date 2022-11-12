Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $440,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

