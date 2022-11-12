Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 599,937 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $83.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

