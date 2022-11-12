Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $303.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $318.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,342.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,568,826. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

