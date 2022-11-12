Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

