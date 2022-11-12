Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 785 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $9,802,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Baxter International Trading Up 2.1 %

Baxter International Profile

NYSE:BAX opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67.

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.