Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,391 shares of company stock worth $14,829,906 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $228.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.