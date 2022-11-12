Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BALL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $97.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

