Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.56.
Shares of Ball stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. Ball has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51.
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
