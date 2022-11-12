Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLDP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 123,919 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,165,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 72,935 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 390,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

