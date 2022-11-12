Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,815,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 613,430 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Banco Santander worth $44,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 161.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 477,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 294,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Price Performance

SAN opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.30) to €4.00 ($4.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.10) to €3.00 ($3.00) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.