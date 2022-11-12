Bank of America Lowers Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBD. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Bradesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a 21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.84.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of BBD opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,925 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,793 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,084,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,835 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,496 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

