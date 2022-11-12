Bank of America Raises GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $80.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GFS. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.40.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.18. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,640 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,914,000 after purchasing an additional 732,052 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at about $42,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

