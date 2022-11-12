Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given New €7.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.10 ($7.10) to €7.90 ($7.90) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.00) to €7.20 ($7.20) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($10.40) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.03.

OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

