Barclays Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.00) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($8.90) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.60) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.20) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday.

Commerzbank Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €7.64 ($7.64) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.17 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($9.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €7.73 and a 200-day moving average of €7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

