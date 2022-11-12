Barclays Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,450 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 1,450 ($16.70) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($20.96) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($17.27) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($22.45) to GBX 1,580 ($18.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($22.74) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622 ($18.68).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 6.0 %

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,323.60 ($15.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £53.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,214.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,359.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,564.92. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($14.75) and a one year high of GBX 2,746.59 ($31.62).

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,972.48%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($15.24) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($49,087.85). Insiders acquired a total of 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,286,706 over the last 90 days.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.