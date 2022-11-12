Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.11) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.74) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

TT Electronics Price Performance

Shares of TTG traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 151.40 ($1.74). 603,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,538. The company has a market cap of £267.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2,162.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.41. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 123.40 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 272.50 ($3.14).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

