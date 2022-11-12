Barclays Trims CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Target Price to $35.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $49.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday.

CEVA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,144. CEVA has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $656.79 million, a PE ratio of -31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

