Barclays Trims Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Target Price to $18.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LMND. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of LMND opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lemonade by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Lemonade by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Lemonade by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 113,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

