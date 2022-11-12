Barclays Trims Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Target Price to C$35.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on POW. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.75.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:POW opened at C$33.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.12. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$29.76 and a 1-year high of C$43.45. The company has a current ratio of 124.43, a quick ratio of 109.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60. The stock has a market cap of C$22.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.