Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.16. 392,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,965. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Barings BDC by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Barings BDC by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 312,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 2,361.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

