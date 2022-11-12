Barings BDC, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.7 %

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.