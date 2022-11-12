BARK (NYSE:BARK) PT Lowered to $5.00

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:BARK opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.23. BARK has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.56.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. BARK had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BARK will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BARK news, Director David Kamenetzky purchased 91,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $226,825.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 204,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,734.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in BARK in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BARK in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in BARK in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

