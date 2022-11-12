Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.56.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.56. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

About Barrick Gold

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

