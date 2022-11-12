Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Down 97.5% in October

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the October 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAC. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Battery Future Acquisition by 70.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $12,611,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAC remained flat at $10.13 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,426. Battery Future Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

Featured Stories

