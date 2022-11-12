BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Head to Head Comparison

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BayCom and First BanCorp., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A First BanCorp. 0 0 1 0 3.00

BayCom presently has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.68%. First BanCorp. has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.52%. Given BayCom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than First BanCorp..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 22.02% 8.05% 0.94% First BanCorp. 32.11% 18.29% 1.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of BayCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BayCom pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First BanCorp. pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First BanCorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BayCom and First BanCorp.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $92.88 million 2.75 $20.69 million $1.94 9.86 First BanCorp. $915.87 million 3.12 $281.02 million $1.54 10.06

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First BanCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BayCom has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First BanCorp. beats BayCom on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans and floor plan financings; and other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets; and purchase of mortgage loans from other local banks and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, credit card, and personal loans; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); and finance leasing and insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house, and transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. The company operates 64 branches in Puerto Rico, 8 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 11 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

