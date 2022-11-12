Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($56.00) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC8. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday.

Bechtle Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ETR BC8 traded down €0.57 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €37.17 ($37.17). 668,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.48. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €32.57 ($32.57) and a 1-year high of €69.56 ($69.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

