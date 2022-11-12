Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.75.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BDX traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.57. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

