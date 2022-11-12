BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

BGNE has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.67.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $197.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.89. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $392.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

