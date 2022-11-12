Belo Sun Mining (OTC:BSXGF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTC:BSXGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 831,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 470,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

