Berenberg Bank Lowers CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Price Target to GBX 205

CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($2.94) to GBX 205 ($2.36) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance

CLSH opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. CLS Holdings USA has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

