Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.50 million-$244.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.04 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.10.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,606. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $345.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.14. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $2,460,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,450,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,692 shares of company stock worth $27,589,136 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after buying an additional 74,134 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

