Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.50 million-$244.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.04 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.59 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.10.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Performance

NYSE BILL traded up $5.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.38. 2,649,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 2.05. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $345.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.14.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,692 shares of company stock valued at $27,589,136. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 21.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bill.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.