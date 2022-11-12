BIO-key International (BKYI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 94.27%.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

Shares of BIO-key International stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

