Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.9 %

BIO stock opened at $435.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.91 and its 200 day moving average is $480.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $784.39.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,923,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

