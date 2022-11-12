Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.18.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $289.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,563. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $292.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.66 and a 200-day moving average of $221.14.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

