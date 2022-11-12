BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.07. 664,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.78. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.11 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 64.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,354.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,887 shares of company stock valued at $313,979. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,673,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 192,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 40.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 609,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after acquiring an additional 175,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

